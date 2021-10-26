Report: Death penalty sought in Columbus murder-for-hire case

A defendant will face the death penalty in a murder-for-hire case in Columbus.

The Republic newspaper is reporting that 37-year-old Abraham J. Cesareo, of Columbus, allegedly hired a hitman from Chicago to harm a man dating his ex-girlfriend.

The victim, 37-year-old Leobardo R. Flores was shot to death in February of 2020 in a business parking lot on South Marr Road.

The newspaper reports that Cesareo’s attorney told the court on Monday that he was not prepared to accept either of two plea agreements offered to him. Prosecutor Bill Nash then announced that he would seek the death penalty.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 9th, but Judge Jim Worton ordered all the parties back to court on Nov. 1st to decide on how to move forward, according to the newspaper.

