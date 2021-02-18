Report: County commissioners hit with COVID-19

Two Bartholomew County Commissioners have been hit with COVID-19 and the entire commissioners office is quarantining.

The Republic newspaper is reporting this morning that County Commissioners President Larry Kleinhenz and Commissioner Tony London both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kleinhenz told the newspaper that he had been feeling poorly, including a fever and trouble breathing. London said he had only mild symptoms, including fatigue.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends staying home for 14 days after you have had close contact with a person who has had COVID-19. The federal agency figures close contact as being within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more. If you had direct physical contact with the person, shared eating or drinking utensils, or if the person sneezed, coughed or otherwise got respiratory droplets on you, you also are considered to have been in close contact.

