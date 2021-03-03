Report: Car dealerships change hands

More car dealerships in Columbus are coming under the umbrella of the P-4 Automotive Group owned by Leo Portaluppi.

The Republic newspaper is reporting this morning that Bob Poynter has sold its Columbus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Hyundai dealerships.

Portaluppi already owns the Chevrolet, Nissan and Ford dealerships here and a Nissan dealership in Lafayette.

According to the newspaper report, Bob Poynter, Jr. sold the dealerships to focus his time on his other businesses.

