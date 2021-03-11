Report: Bartholomew, region, see drop in home sales

Bartholomew County is seeing fewer home sales, due to a reduced number of homes on the market and increasing costs.

According to monthly real estate statistics compiled by F.C. Tucker Company for February, there was a 17 percent decrease in the number of Bartholomew County homes sold compared to February of last year. Home prices also increased 16.9 percent to $237,105. Available housing inventory was down 67.2 percent compared to this time last year.

According to the company’s analysis of a 16-county region, Jennings County saw the biggest decrease in homes sold, with a 54.2 percent decrease this February compared to this time last year. Jennings County also recorded the highest average year to date home sale price increase at 48.2 percent. Jennings County also had the lowest inventory decrease compared to last year, 20.7 percent.

Charts courtesy of F.C. Tucker Company.