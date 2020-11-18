Report: Bartholomew County police dog Diesel killed by vehicle

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Diesel was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to results from a necropsy performed earlier this week. The sheriff’s department says that the Purdue University Animal Disease and Diagnostic Lab performed the exam on Tuesday.

The dog’s body was escorted yesterday afternoon by dozens of police vehicles past the Bartholomew County Jail and to a facility for its cremation. A public drive-through memorial service is set for Saturday at Fair Oaks Mall and hundreds of canine police officers are expected to attend from around the state and region, said Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop. That service will be from 1 to 4 on Saturday, the mayor said.

Diesel died while chasing a suspect on Saturday afternoon on Interstate 65. The incident remains under investigation and investigators would still like to talk to the driver or drivers involved. The sheriff’s department says that they believe the dog was hit by accident and they are not expecting any charges against the driver, but they are seeking to get a better idea of how the incident occurred.

If you have any information about the incident, which happened between 4 and 5 Saturday afternoon near the 62-mile-marker on Interstate 65, you are asked to call Detective Chad Swank at 812-565-5925 or you can call the sheriff’s department tip line at 812-379-1712.