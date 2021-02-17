Rep. Lucas marijuana legislation moves forward

Legislation from Seymour Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas was supposed to deal with decriminalization of marijuana, but it’s been changed.

The latest proposal to deal with marijuana in Indiana law would set standards for how much pot you could have in your system. It would establish a THC-blood intoxication limit of five nanograms while operating a vehicle. Lucas says he’s happy to be moving in the direction of legal marijuana in the state. His plan cleared a statehouse committee yesterday.