Redistricting meeting for residents set for Friday

Republican State Reps. Ryan Lauer of Columbus and Jim Lucas of Seymour are inviting their constituents to weigh in on Indiana’s redistricting process.

The redistricting process happens every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census and affects the maps for the U.S. House, Indiana House and Indiana Senate. Legislators will be holding a series of meetings at Ivy Tech campuses around the state starting this week to discuss their plans for redrawing those district maps.

Lauer said the meetings will let legislators hear directly from the public and will help Hoosiers learn more about the process.

There will be meetings in each of the state’s nine congressional districts, with one set for the Ivy Tech Community College Campus in Columbus from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday. It will be led by State Sen. Jon Ford, a Terre Haute Republican.

Legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries.