Red Kettle campaign sees donations match from Bender Lumber

The Salvation Army says that any donations you make to its red kettle campaign in southeastern Indiana today or Saturday will be matched by Bender Lumber Co.

This is the third year that Bender, based in Bloomington, has provided the dollar-for-dollar match up to $20,000. More than 50 red kettles in Columbus, Bloomington and other nearby communities in the company’s eight-county region will have signs announcing the donation match Friday and Saturday.

Each county has its own match amount to help secure extra funds during this critical fundraising period for The Salvation Army.

Ben Watters, President of Bender Lumber says that “in these inflationary times, giving to the Red Kettle on a match day leverages your gifts to go even farther to be a blessing to others.”

November 19th was the first day for bell ringing at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, while Red Kettles will make their first appearances at Kroger stores today. Walmart is also helping out by offering online shoppers on Walmart.com the opportunity to round up their orders to the nearest dollar and donate the extra amount to The Salvation Army.

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle during the match period will also be able to find bell ringers at Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, Circle K, Save-A-Lot, and many other retail locations.

Every donation given to The Salvation Army through the annual Red Kettle Campaign stays here in Indiana. For more information you can visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org.