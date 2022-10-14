Red Flag warnings continue as fire danger remains high

Our area is back under a red flag fire warning today with a critical danger of wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures are causing the danger of extreme fire behavior. Forecasters are anticipating humidity as low as 15 percent with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Any outdoor fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Also, you should never throw lit cigarettes from your vehicle.

The weather service is also warning about the possibility of strong wind gusts this afternoon. You can expect southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 40. You should secure any outdoor items that might be blown about. And take extra care if you are driving this afternoon, especially if you have a high-profile vehicle.