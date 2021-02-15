Red Cross urges caution while driving in severe weather

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is offering safety tips if you have to be out driving in this severe weather.

They say to make sure you let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. If you don’t make it to your destination, help can look for you along your route.

If you do get stranded, stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Don’t leave the vehicle unless you can see help within 100 yards. You can quickly become disoriented and confused in blowing snow.

You should display a sign to indicate you need help such as hanging a brightly colored, preferably red, cloth on the antenna and raise your hood after snow stops falling.

You can run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour (or five minutes every half hour). Running the engine for only short periods will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and conserve fuel.