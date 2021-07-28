Red Cross still trying to fill urgent need for blood donations

The American Red Cross is looking for your help as the agency is reporting a severe blood shortage.

The next Bartholomew County Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main Street in Hope.

Other upcoming area donation events include:

Aug. 10th: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Greensburg, 1 YMCA Way

Aug. 12th: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tea Creek Baptist Church, 5280 S. Co Rd 300 W., North Vernon

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS