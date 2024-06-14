Red Cross still seeing critical need for blood donations

Blood donations are still needed to help fight a critical shortage of blood products, according to the American Red Cross in Indiana, and there are several upcoming opportunities to give blood.

Friday is World Blood Donor Day and organizer stress that now is a great time to make the decision to donate. Due to several factors, there has been a drastic shortfall in needed donations over the past few weeks. They say that when fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients in critical need.

Upcoming blood drives include Monday, June 17th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Johnson County Public Library on State Street in Franklin, on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library White River Branch, on Library Blvd in Greenwood, on Wednesday from 10 to 4 p.m. at The Commons in downtown Columbus and on Thursday June 20th from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Bartholomew County Public Library.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS