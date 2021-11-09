Red Cross sees urgent need for blood; Donations today at library

The Red Cross says that a serious shortage of blood and platelets continues and urges you to make an appointment to donate soon.

According to the agency, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs. The upcoming holiday season always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Upcoming local Red Cross blood drive locations include:

Today from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bartholomew County Library, 536 5th Street in Columbus

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4850 W. Goeller Road in Columbus

Monday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 240 Poplar St., North Vernon

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS