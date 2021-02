The American Red Cross is looking for more donors to sign up for a blood drive this weekend at The Commons.

The drive will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in the Xenia Miller Conference room in the upper lobby of the The Commons. The goal is to have at least 60 donors scheduled for the drive.

You can schedule an appointment by going online to RedCrossBlood.org

Graphic courtesy of American Red Cross