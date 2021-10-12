Red Cross seeking blood donors during six-year low supplies

The American Red Cross says it is in its third week of an emergency blood shortage and is looking for your help to replenish supplies.

The group says it has had less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks and this is the lowest post-summer levels of blood supply in at least six years.

They are asking anyone to make an appointment to donate blood, if you are able. They are especially in need of Type O.

Locally, there will be a blood drive in Jennings County from noon to 5 on Oct. 19th at the Senior Citizens Center on Buckeye Street in North Vernon, and in Bartholomew County from 10 to 4 on Oct. 25th at The Commons in Columbus.

You can make an appointments using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.