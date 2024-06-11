Red Cross offering area blood donation opportunities

The Red Cross is stressing the urgent need for blood donations, as a shortfall in donations continues.

The agency says donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets. In celebration of World Blood Donor Day on Friday, those who donate between now and the end of the month will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

According to the group fewer donors have been making donations in the past month and the Red Cross is running behind where it needs to be to maintain the blood supply. The lower than normal donations could be caused by several factors including severe weather and a spike in travel.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Today from 12:15 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Senior Citizens Center on Buckeye Street in North Vernon, and from from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Edinburgh Methodist Church on West Campbell St,

Also coming up June 19th from 10 to 4 p.m. at The Commons in downtown Columbus and on June 20th from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Bartholomew County Public Library.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS