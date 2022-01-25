Red Cross: Blood supplies still running dangerously low

The American Red Cross says its blood supply remains at dangerously low levels and it needs blood donors.

The Red Cross says it received more donations after issuing its first-ever blood crisis alert, but it needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Severe winter weather is making rebuilding the blood supply even more difficult.

If you’d like to donate, you can make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.