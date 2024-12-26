Recycling center ready to accept electronics, Christmas trash

If your Christmas presents were filled with new household appliances of electronic gadgets, you may be wondering how to get rid of the old ones.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is accepting many devices at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on South Mapleton Street. Heather Siesel, head of the district, explains.

The center does charge $20 each to take your old televisions and computer monitors. But Siesel said there is no charge to accept smaller devices such as phones and tablets.

Starting today through January 17th you can also get rid of other Christmas debris. You can recycle wrapping paper that does not contain ribbons or bows, and is not foil or shiny paper. Strand Christmas lights are also being accepted.

The recycling center is also taking live Christmas trees at the neighboring yard waste site. All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

The recycling center is open from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

You can get more information online at bcswmd.com