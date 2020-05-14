Recycling center plans reopening for next week

The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center is planning to reopen on Tuesday at 7:30 in the morning.

When visiting the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center drive-thru for recycling or household hazardous waste disposal, all customers must stay in their vehicle. You should stow the items separate from people inside the vehicle, such as in in the back seat, trunk, or bed of a truck. Recycling center staff will unload the items.

All recyclable materials must be empty, clean, dry, and sorted by the type to speed up the drop-off process. Household hazardous waste must be in the original container with label for proper identification.

When visiting any of the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District facilities, you should plan to remain six feet away from other people and to stay home if you are sick.