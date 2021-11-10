Recycling center offering Amnesty Day on Saturday for select items

The Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center will be having an amnesty day on Saturday, where you can drop off items that are normally hard to dispose of.

You can drop off up to two appliances containing refrigerants or CFCs. Jessica Norcross with the county solid waste management district explains:

You can bring up to two propane gas tanks, and two refrigerant containing appliances. You can also get rid of computer monitors and TVs, but those will cost $20 each.

Jessica Norcross with the county solid waste management district explains that they are also accepting tires:

The event is only for Bartholomew County residents, not for businesses. You must stay in your vehicle and the items to be recycled should be in the trunk, back seat or bed of a truck.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Document shredding will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The amnesty day is being held in conjunction with America Recycles Day.

For more information you can go to bcswmd.com