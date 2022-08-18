Recovery walk, party set for Friday at United Way center

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be holding a Faces of Recovery – Stigma Awareness Walk and Party on Friday starting at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street.

The walk will head north on the sidewalk along Central Avenue to 22nd Street and then back to the center. Organizers say you should bring your homemade signs that display pride in your own recovery journey or support for others in their recovery.

After the walk there will be a party at the center parking lot including free food, face-painting, games and activities for children, live music and inspirational guest speakers.

The events will start at 5 p.m. and last until 8:30 p.m.