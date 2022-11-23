Recovery providers hosting Thanksgiving dinner today

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County and Centerstone will be holding a community Thanksgiving dinner this afternoon afternoon.

The meal will be prepared by residents of sober living homes and recovery groups in the community including Transformational Living Ministries, ASAP, Oxford House, VOA Fresh Start and Recover out Loud.

Ben Beatty with ASAP explains that this is the second year for the joint festivities

Macy Kootz with Centerstone explains that there will be other activities such as games and raffles. And opportunities to get help or more information.

The meal is open to the community and you are invited to attend. Organizers expect to serve 150 to 200 dinners.

It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the St. Peters Lutheran Church gymnasium on Fifth Street.