Record-setting heat extremes forecast today

Our area is under an excessive heat warning today, with heat index values pushing to 112 in some locations.

The National Weather Service says the excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 this morning until 9 this evening. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

In this weather, you should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. You should also check in on relatives and neighbors who might be struggling in the heat.

If you have to work or spend time outdoors, you should reschedule strenuous activities to early in the morning or late in the evening. You should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. And if you are working outdoors, plan to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

After the excessive heat warning expires tonight, a heat advisory goes into effect through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that central Indiana is likely to hit record high temperatures today and tomorrow. The previous record high in Indianapolis on June 14th was 94 degrees, set in 1954. The June 15th high of 94 was set in 1952. Expected highs of 97 would break both records.

The weather service said this morning that the overnight low of 80, would set a new record for highest low temperature on June 14. That previous record was a low of 76 degrees set in 1981.