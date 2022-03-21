Railroad crossing work to close lanes on Third Street

The Louisville & Indiana Railroad will be closing lanes in downtown Columbus Tuesday night for several hours while crews repair the railroad crossing.

INDOT says that the railroad will be doing the work on westbound Third Street or State Road 46 near Lindsey Street.

The railroad will be closing two lanes at a time, leaving one lane open at all times while the work is in progress. You can expect restrictions to go into effect at about 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The work should last two to three hours. The schedule is dependent on the weather and will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather.