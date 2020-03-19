Radio station offices closing to public

Our White River Broadcasting Company offices on North Washington Street are closing to the public starting today through next week, so we can maintain social distancing and help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will be working altered schedules in our offices but if you need to reach us you can call 812-372-4448 and we will get back with you. If you have information you need to get out to our listeners, you can call the newsroom at 812-376-4770 or e-mail [email protected]