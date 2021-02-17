Radio icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

From our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead. His wife Kathryn made the announcement.

The 70-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago.

Since achieving radio syndication stardom in the late 80’s, he has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the U.S. Limbaugh opened up about his cancer battle late last year, admitting he wasn’t expecting to make it to December.

In February of 2020, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his final State of the Union address.

Trump is remembering RushLimbaughafter learning the conservative radio host passed away today.

Trump said he spoke with Limbaugh a couple of days ago by phone and noted he was fighting until the very end. Trump praised Limbaugh as a fantastic man and a fantastic talent. He said Limbaugh was very courageous during his battle with cancer and he wished he could have visited with Limbaugh in his final days, but that wasn’t possible.

Talk show host Sean Hannity says the conservative media landscape today would look a lot different if there was no Rush Limbaugh.

Hannity said there would be no talk radio, Fox News or other right-wing broadcasts if Limbaugh had not set the stage. He credited Limbaugh with putting the nation on a conservative course, saying he had changed the minds of generations of Americans.