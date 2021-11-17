Protesters gather at Jackson courthouse over inmate’s death

More than 100 people turned out for a rally on the steps of the Brownstown courthouse Tuesday, to protest the death of Ta’Neasha Chappell while in the custody of the Jackson County Jail.

The group carried signs such as “Say Her Name” and spoke in support of Chappell and her family’s search for information about her death. The rally was organized through the Justice 4 Louisville group that has also been involved with the Breonna Taylor case. According to organizers, Chappell’s family has yet to receive a cause of death for her, or a death certificate.

Her family filed a lawsuit in October, suing Jackson County authorities for $30 million dollars. The complaint alleges that the sheriff, jail commander and jailers were indifferent to getting the 23-year-old Louisville, Kentucky woman medical treatment after she fell ill on July 15th in the jail.

She was taken to Schneck Medical Center on the afternoon of July 16th, where she died later that evening. Her death is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Chappell was being held at the jail on various charges after an incident in May, where she was accused of theft from the Edinburgh Premium Outlet Mall, then fleeing from police at speeds of up to 100 mph through Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Clark counties, before crashing into the rear of a truck near Clarksville.

State Police at the scene of the rally said that it was a very peaceful event with a good turnout.