Prosecutor seeks funds for translation in murder trial

Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash is asking the County Council for $30,000 to pay for translation services in an upcoming murder trial.

Nash told the council at last week’s work session that none of the people allegedly involved in an east Columbus shooting earlier this year speaks English, so every interview has required a translator. So far the 14 batches of interview transcripts have run into the thousands of pages, before the first trial has even happened.

Nash said that about half of the money will go to pay for the work already done, with the other half going toward expected future translation expenses. Nash said that the Columbus Police Department and the prosecutor have an agreement where the city is already paying for half of the cost.

37-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez Flores was found dead from a gunshot wound to the face in a factory parking lot on South Marr Road in February.

31-year-old Eliel Avelar of Midlothian, Illinois was arrested on a charge of murder at a Chicago hotel by U.S. Marshalls.

Council will also be considering a $284,238 request from Sheriff Matt Myers for body and vehicle cameras for deputies.

The council meets at 6 p.m. tonight.