Proposals sought for 16th Street art project

The Columbus Area Arts Council is looking for asphalt art. The arts group has issued a request for qualifications from an artist or team of artists to create a ground plane mural along 16th Street between the intersections of Home Avenue and Union Street.

The project is mean to create a visually appealing piece of artwork that will inspire and uplift residents and visitors. It should improve walkability, safety and increase foot traffic in the area, which is seen as a budding neighborhood commercial node.

The budget for the project is going to be $20,000. Five thousand dollars will be used to cover design fees, insurance, and travel and lodging during the project. The remaining $15,000 will be used for expenses, materials, supplies and implementation.

This project is being made possible by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative grant program, the City of Columbus and Columbus Regional Health’s Healthy Communities initiative.

Applications are due by Dec. 4th at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

You can get more information at columbus.in.gov.