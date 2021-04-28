Property owners to get first look at new assessments

Bartholomew County property owners will soon start seeing their new assessed value statements from the county assessor’s office.

County Assessor Ginny Whipple says that the Form 11 notices are going out in the mail, starting tomorrow. The annual notices are mailed each year and this week’s mailing will let you know the value of your property going into the 2022 property tax year.

The assessed value is used as a starting point for your property taxes, which will be calculated by factoring in the tax rate set annually by the County Council.

Most property owners will see an increase in their assessed values. Whipple said home sale prices have increased by 21 percent from 2019 to 2020.

If you have questions about your assessment, you can contact the Assessors office at 812-379-1505 to set up an appointment.