Private school teachers recognized with Reams Awards

Vicki Murphy

Two private school teachers in Bartholomew County are being recognized with this year’s Reams Family Awards for Excellence in teaching.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that Vicki Murphy of White Creek Lutheran School and Whitney King with ABC-Stewart Montessorri School are this year’s first and second place winners.

Murphy has been teaching seventh and eighth grade for the past two years at White Creek Lutheran. She was nominated for her dedication and creativity. A science enthusiast, Murphy is credited for unifying the student body and teaching staff by including all the grade levels in schoolwide STEM experiences and projects.

Whitney King

King has has been with ABC-Stewart Montessori School for three years in the preschool program. Nominators said she demonstrates an innate love for teaching young minds through the Montessori philosophy and works hard to educate children at their individual level.

The awards were established in 2007 by former Bartholomew County residents Fred and Karen Reams. They recognize outstanding educators teaching in the private schools serving Bartholomew County. Recipients are nominated by their principals with additional recommendations encouraged from fellow teachers, parents and students.

The first place winner receives a $5,000 stipend and second place comes with a $4,000 stipend.