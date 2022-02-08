Primary races in Bartholomew County shape up after filing period ends

There will be a few contested races in the May 3rd primary election in Bartholomew County, after candidate filing wrapped up yesterday.

Candidates who wanted to file received an extension until Monday at noon, after last week’s storm closed the county clerk’s office on Friday, the original deadline.

In the Indiana House District 59 race, incumbent Republican Ryan Lauer will face a primary challenge from long-time Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash. Three Republicans will be running for the Indiana House District 73 race covering northwestern Bartholomew County — Jennifer Meltzer, Bob Carmony and Edward K. Comstock II.

The Bartholomew County prosecutors office will have a Republican primary with Lindsey Holden-Kay and Joshua K. Scherschel running for the seat Nash is vacating. And there will be a primary for Bartholomew County Assessor with incumbent Republican Ginny Whipple running against Laura DeDomenic.

Three of the four seats on Bartholomew County Council will have contested Republican primaries. In District 1, incumbent Scott Bonnell will face Dave London and Greg Patterson. In District 2, appointed incumbent Greg Duke is running for the first time against Leah Beyer. And in District 3, incumbent and former sheriff Mark Gorbett will face Derick Olson.

In Hope, voters will have a three-way Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the Town Council, with incumbent Clyde Compton facing Stephanie Long and Shanon Pittman.

There will be a four-way Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the Edinburgh Town Council with Ryan Blaker, Maryann Gallagher-Little, Marshall Ryan Piercefield and Debra K. Buck running.

And in Elizabethtown there is a five way Republican primary for three at-large seats on the Town Council. Candidates there include Levi Brown, Mike Philipps, Rick Mullins, Marsha A. McBee and Henry C. Hoover.

At the top of the ticket there will be contested races for both parties for U.S. Senate, and Congressional Districts 6 and 9.