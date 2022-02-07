Primary filing extended to noon today due to snowstorm

There is still a little time left to file for the primary election. The original deadline was noon on Friday. But because many counties closed county offices on Friday, due to the winter storm, the state is extending the filing deadline to noon today for those counties.

Several more candidates have filed for election in races affecting our area since our last report, last week.

In the open District 9 Congressional race, D. Liam Dorris has filed to run as a Democrat, making that a three-way race for the nomination, while J. Michael Davisson has filed to run as a Republican, the fourth candidate to file for the primary.

Bryan Munoz has filed to run as a Democrat for the State Senate District 41 seat, while outgoing Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash has filed to challenge incumbent Republican Ryan Lauer for the State Rep. District 59 race.

Sharon K. Persley filed to run for Bartholomew County auditor as a Democrat.

At least two of the four County Council races will have contested primaries with Leah Beyer filing as a Republican to run against Greg Duke for District 2 and Derick Olsen filing to run against Mark Gorbett in District 3. Josh Burbrink filed to run as a Democrat for the District 4 seat.