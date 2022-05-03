Primary election day is today; Bartholomew voting centers open

Primary voters today will be choosing candidates for everything from members of Congress down to town council members and state delegates.

Bartholomew County Republican voters will have several races on their ballot to choose from.

The Bartholomew County prosecutors office has a Republican primary with Lindsey Holden-Kay and Joshua K. Scherschel running for the seat long-time Prosecutor Bill Nash is vacating. And there is a Republican primary for Bartholomew County Assessor with incumbent Republican Ginny Whipple running against Laura DeDomenic.

Three of the four seats on Bartholomew County Council have contested Republican primaries. In District 1, incumbent Scott Bonnell will face Dave London and Greg Patterson. In District 2, appointed incumbent Greg Duke is running for the first time against Leah Beyer. And in District 3, incumbent and former sheriff Mark Gorbett will face Derick Olson.

In Hope, voters will have a three-way Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the Town Council, with incumbent Clyde Compton facing Stephanie Long and Shanon Pittman.

There will be a four-way Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the Edinburgh Town Council with Ryan Blaker, Maryann Gallagher-Little, Marshall Ryan Piercefield and Debra K. Buck running.

And in Elizabethtown there is a five way Republican primary for three at-large seats on the Town Council. Candidates there include Levi Brown, Mike Philipps, Rick Mullins, Marsha A. McBee and Henry C. Hoover.

Vote centers will be open in Bartholomew County until 6 p.m. today. You can vote at any of the 13 voting sites around the county in Tuesday’s primary.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz explains what you need to bring to the polls to vote today:

Lentz said that if you need an ID today, BMV offices will be open until 6 p.m. tonight for that purpose.

While most Bartholomew County governmental offices will be closed today, the county clerk’s voter registration offices will be open. If you have a question about your voter registration, you can call the clerk’s office at 812-379-1604.