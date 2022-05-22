Power returning slowly after Saturday storms

Thousands are still without power, more than half a day after Saturday afternoon’s storms.

As of 7:30 a.m. , Duke Energy was reporting about 5,000 customers without power in the Columbus area, and another 740 near Nashville. Bartholomew County REMC was down to 339 without power, most in German Township. Jackson County REMC reported less than 20 customers without power, and South Central Indiana REMC had 1,497 customers without power in Brown County, plus another 182 in Johnson County.