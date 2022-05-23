Power remains out for 1,000+ area customers

There are still more than 1,000 households in our area without power following Saturday’s torrential rains, high winds and tornados.

According to Duke Energy, there are 793 customers in the Columbus area without power along with more than 200 in southern Shelby County, and 30 in Hope. There are also about 15 between Bean Blossom and Columbus.

South-Central REMC is reporting 189 customers without power in Brown County. Bartholomew County REMC had three customers still out and Jackson County REMC had a single customer without power as of earlier this morning.