Power outages reported due to storm damage

Duke Energy is reporting about 210 customers without power in the Columbus area, and more than 850 in the Seymour area due to the overnight storms, as of 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Columbus and Seymour customers have estimated repair times of between 1:15 and 1:45 p.m.

The utility is warning that the ongoing bad weather has hindered the pace of restoring power. Once conditions allow, Duke will begin making repairs to restore power to everyone effected.

Southeastern Indiana REMC is reporting just over 1,000 customers without power in it coverage area.