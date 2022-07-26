Post office holding Columbus job fair Thursday

The U.S. Postal Service is holding a local job fair on Thursday to fill several positions in Columbus.

According to the service, local positions include city carrier assistants, postal clerks, rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers. Pay ranges from #18.92 to $19.12 an hour.

The job fair will be from 10 to 2 Thursday at the Columbus Post Office on Jackson Street.

You can find out more about the job postings, duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits at www.usps.com/careers.