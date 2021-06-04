Possible lightning strike sends kids to hospital in Trafalgar

Johnson County authorities say that two children were taken to the hospital after a possible lightning strike yesterday in Trafalgar, but no one was injured.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says that at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, there was reports of a lightning strike at a wood cabin at the FFA Indiana Leadership Center. Deputies along with firefighters from Trafalgar, Nineveh, Bargersville, Needham, and Franklin came to the scene. However, they could find no visible signs of a lightning strike in the area. There was no sign of fire and the building was determined to be safe, according to police reports.

Two children were taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital to be checked out, and they were uninjured. Authorities say the kids were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution and concern for their well-being.”

Authorities suspect that the noise and concussion from a nearby lightning strike was mistaken by the children for an actual hit.