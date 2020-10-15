Possible gunshot victim found at CRH after search

A search for a Bartholomew County man who had possibly been shot ended at Columbus Regional Hospital Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department released public alerts through the media and the Everbridge Alert System Wednesday morning that they were searching for 50-year-old Mark A. Ward, who had contacted friends and told them that he had been shot in a Shelby County incident Tuesday evening. Ward reportedly refused to give his location to friends and said he did not want to be treated for the wound, according to deputies.

He was believed to be driving a car that had the rear window shot out.

Bartholomew County deputies, Columbus Police and Indiana State Police began searching the area around Clifty Park for Ward on Tuesday evening and resumed the search Wednesday morning. That led Bartholomew Consolidated Schools to lock down Columbus East High School.

Later in the morning, authorities announced that Ward had been found after being taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation by Shelby County authorities is ongoing.