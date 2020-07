Our news gathering partners at The Republic are reporting that a portion of State Road 58 will be closed through late September. The road will close west of I-65 between County road 400 W and County Road 500 W in Bartholomew County. The official detour will follow County Road 450 South/ Southern Crossing/ County Road 400 South to US 31 to US 50 to State Road 11 to State Road 258. The work is expected to be complete by September 30th.