Porter Beach to Open for Memorial Day Weekend

The Indiana Dunes National Park said it will be reopening its section of Porter Beach for Memorial Day weekend.

The park will be reopening the beach, parking lots and restrooms.

The town of Porter said it’s town council agreed to keep the community’s beach parking lot closed.

Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger and public information officer told the Northwest Indiana Times that an information phone line is being put in place to guide visitors to available beach parking.

National Park Service and town authorities will be monitoring the beach for overcrowding and will close it if they need to protect public health, said Rowe.

He recommends visitors use West Beach or the state park.