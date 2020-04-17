Porch fire damages Norway Court home

Columbus firefighters believe a bird’s nest might have sparked a fire that did $70,000 in damage to a home last night on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Norway Court at about 9:26 p.m. last night after residents noticed a fire had ignited on their front porch. When firefighters arrived, members of the family including , Stephen and Linda Alis, an adult daughter and a grandson, had escaped and a heavy fire was burning around the front door and garage. Although those flames were knocked down, firefighters discovered the blaze had spread to the attic, which was also extinguished.

Family members told firefighters that a small bird’s nest had recently been built in the porch light area. The family has been displaced by the fire and they are being assisted by The Salvation Army.