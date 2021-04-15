Pope & Webster Named to Head Up CRH Police Department

Columbus Regional Health (CRH) announced Wednesday the swearing-in of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of the newly formed Columbus Regional Hospital Police Department. Anthony Tony Pope, Certified Healthcare Protection Administrator (CHPA), serves as the hospitals Chief of Police and James Webster is Assistant Chief.

Pope and Webster officially took the oath in late March. Wednesdays official ceremony marked one milestone in the transitional process as the health system works to develop and implement its law enforcement status. The CRH Board of Trustees approved the formation of a Columbus Regional Hospital Police Department in December 2020.

The safety and protection of our patients, workforce, and visitors are of the utmost importance, and this needed change provides a greater level of security for everyone as well as enhanced training and support for the department, said Pope.

The newly formed police department will consist of a combination of CRH Protective Services employees who are sworn and non-sworn officers. Several will undergo training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to become sworn officers.