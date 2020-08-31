Police: Woman poured gasoline in arson attempt

A Columbus woman is accused of pouring gasoline around a home and vehicles Saturday morning in an arson attempt during an argument.

Columbus police were called to the 700 block of California Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning and noticed the strong odor of gasoline near the home. They also saw a gas can lying on its side next to the front porch and an oxygen tank propped up against the porch.

29-year-old Paige N. Sneed, of Columbus, was taken into custody on a preliminary felony charge of attempted arson.