Police warn of fake job listings scams

Seymour police are warning about online employment scams that appear to be job openings from local businesses. Police say that the fake ads demand that you download specific apps for communications or that you send personal information such as social security numbers by email. As a safeguard you should always provide that sort of information in person to the company directly.

As an example, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services reported that fraudulent job postings for the non-profit had been posted to online employment sites.

If you believe you have been a victim of one of these scams, you should contact your local police.