Police: Victim left in critical condition after attack
Columbus police are looking for information after a man was beaten with a baseball bat, leaving him in critical condition.
The incident happened near the public restrooms and playground at Lincoln Park at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday evening. The victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital intensive care unit.
If you saw the incident, you are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Martindale at 812-376-2631. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.