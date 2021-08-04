Police: Take extra care as children head back to school

Indiana State Police troopers are reminding you to be alert on roads and streets, as children return to class.

Troopers say you should pay special attention to the posted reduced speed limits for School Zones and for school buses regularly stopping to load or unload students.

When approaching a stopped school bus from any direction, if it has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to STOP, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.

Motorists on highways that are divided by a barrier are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

Troopers warn that children are often unpredictable and may dart out in front of vehicles unexpectedly.