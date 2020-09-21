Police: Suspect escaped handcuff, scattered drugs

Columbus police say a suspect was able to wriggle out of a handcuff in the back of a patrol car, and they found fentanyl scattered around where she was sitting.

The incident started on Saturday night when police stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Union Street at about 10:50 p.m. being driven by 33-year-old Delman S. Bryant of Columbus. A police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside, according to police reports.

Bryant, and a passenger, 48-year-old Mackcena G. Kirby of Columbus were taken to the jail. But officers realized that Kirby had gotten one hand free and a powder was scattered in the back seat of the vehicle. A test revealed that it was fentanyl.

Kirby is facing preliminary charges of possessing a legend drug injection device, methamphetamine, a legend drug, cocaine or a narcotic, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as obstruction of justice.

Bryant is being accused of possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device and Drug Paraphernalia