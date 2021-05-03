Police: Stolen vehicle recovered, woman arrested

Columbus police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a woman Friday.

According to police reports, a man said that his SUV had been stolen from the 1000 block of Fifth Street at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. He said he likely left the vehicle unlocked and had an extra key fob inside.

Police tracked the vehicle using a GPS device and found it was near Elizabethtown. With Bartholomew County deputies, the vehicle was found parked at a home in the 7600 block of County Road 800N. After an investigation police arrested 24-year-old Alexus R. Jenkins of Columbus. During a search officers also discovered marijuana concealed in her clothes.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of marijuana.